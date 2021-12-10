DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 15,624 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,624 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $31,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,491,000 after purchasing an additional 680,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,627,000 after purchasing an additional 608,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,463,000 after purchasing an additional 344,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103,553 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB opened at $57.21 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.