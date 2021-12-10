Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE VFL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,888. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.11% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

