Deri Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $35.78 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.78 million and $1.74 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00056683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,148.65 or 0.08411203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00081685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00058832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,089.46 or 0.99526641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 454,532,436 coins and its circulating supply is 102,191,208 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.