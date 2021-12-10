Desjardins Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TELUS Co. (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.29.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on T. CIBC lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TELUS to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.17.

Shares of T opened at C$29.06 on Wednesday. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$24.93 and a twelve month high of C$30.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.55 billion and a PE ratio of 30.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.31 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 131.81%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

