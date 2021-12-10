Destination Wealth Management Sells 670 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,161,000 after buying an additional 32,528 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 852,761 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,548,000 after buying an additional 771,178 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 513,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,969,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,516,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,367. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $266.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.52.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

