DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Stock Price Down 0.9%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €6.33 ($7.11) and last traded at €6.41 ($7.20). 243,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.47 ($7.26).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $774.73 million and a P/E ratio of 36.81.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

