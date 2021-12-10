DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $110.31, but opened at $113.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods shares last traded at $116.68, with a volume of 87,428 shares.

Specifically, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after acquiring an additional 389,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after acquiring an additional 360,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth approximately $35,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,402,000 after buying an additional 258,679 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (NYSE:DKS)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

