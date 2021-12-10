DigitalBits (XDB) Reaches Market Cap of $367.54 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $367.54 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.67 or 0.00281534 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00010067 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003429 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013748 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

