DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Price Up 7.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s stock price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $150.11 and last traded at $148.87. Approximately 182,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,120,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.60.

Specifically, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of -257.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 26.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $172,143,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 400.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

