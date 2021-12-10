Dollarama Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Dollarama in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 price target on Dollarama and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.50.

DOL stock opened at C$58.48 on Thursday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$46.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44.

In related news, Director Josée Kouri sold 17,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$952,000.00. Also, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,989 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.55, for a total value of C$287,113.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,517,515.77. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,052 shares of company stock worth $6,917,330.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.97%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

