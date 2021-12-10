Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NAPA. Citigroup increased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 5.54. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $400,392.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,221,848 shares of company stock worth $240,180,484. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,638,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,172,000 after buying an additional 541,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 22.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,949,000 after purchasing an additional 291,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 88.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,303,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,747,000 after purchasing an additional 611,628 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth about $27,910,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24,097.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

