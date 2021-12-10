Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.540-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $353 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $359.38 million.

NAPA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. 27,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,790. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NAPA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.80.

In related news, insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $347,672.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $400,392.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,221,848 shares of company stock valued at $240,180,484 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

