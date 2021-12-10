Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.540-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $353 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $359.38 million.
NAPA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. 27,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,790. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $25.25.
Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $347,672.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $400,392.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,221,848 shares of company stock valued at $240,180,484 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.72% of the company’s stock.
Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.