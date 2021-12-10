Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $98.00

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $98.00 and last traded at $98.13, with a volume of 752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.46.

Several analysts have commented on DUOL shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.43.

Get Duolingo alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Severin Hacker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.41, for a total transaction of $4,332,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $451,767.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,722 shares of company stock valued at $22,089,194.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,522,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,353,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $966,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.