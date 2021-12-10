DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 19.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 117.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 36,654 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.