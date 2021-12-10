DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 19.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
