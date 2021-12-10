Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) – Raymond James issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dye & Durham in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland forecasts that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

DND has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.40.

Shares of DND stock opened at C$45.06 on Wednesday. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of C$35.51 and a 1-year high of C$53.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

