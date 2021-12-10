Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) PT Raised to C$70.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$50.50 to C$44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.40.

Shares of DYNDF opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49. Dye & Durham has a one year low of $28.17 and a one year high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

