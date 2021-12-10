Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.64.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $163.01 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.32 and a 12-month high of $166.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.56 and a 200 day moving average of $146.50.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

