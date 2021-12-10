Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Eaton were worth $24,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth $37,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 48.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton stock opened at $168.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.76. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $113.79 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,389 shares of company stock valued at $31,055,080 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

