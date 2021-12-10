Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 213.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.20% of Echo Global Logistics worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,361,000 after purchasing an additional 40,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,813,000 after acquiring an additional 307,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,340,000 after acquiring an additional 32,497 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 615,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.88. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ECHO shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

