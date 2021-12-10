Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.76. 5,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,869. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $46.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average of $41.59.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 51.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 46,751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

