Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.980-$3.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EPC opened at $44.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

EPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.71.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

