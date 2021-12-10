Edward Meyercord Sells 64,195 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 64,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $901,297.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 60,805 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $837,892.90.

On Monday, November 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $253,500.00.

EXTR traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 1.87. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,395,000 after buying an additional 784,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,001,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after buying an additional 265,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,115,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,389,000 after buying an additional 1,204,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,220,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,101,000 after buying an additional 118,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

