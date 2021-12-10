Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to report $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $5.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.68.

Shares of EW stock opened at $120.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $1,220,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,051 shares of company stock worth $14,861,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

