Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

Analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to report $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $5.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.68.

Shares of EW stock opened at $120.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $1,220,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,051 shares of company stock worth $14,861,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.