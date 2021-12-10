Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.68.

EW stock opened at $120.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.14 and its 200 day moving average is $111.22. The stock has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,051 shares of company stock worth $14,861,122 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

