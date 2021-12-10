Eli Lilly and Company Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.48 Per Share (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.54.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LLY. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.05.

LLY opened at $242.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $157.83 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The company has a market capitalization of $232.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,363 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

