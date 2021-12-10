Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBS shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl bought 3,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 27,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,149. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

