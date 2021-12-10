Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$41.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$45.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Empire to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.11.

TSE EMP.A opened at C$37.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.80. Empire has a 52 week low of C$34.13 and a 52 week high of C$42.93. The firm has a market cap of C$10.02 billion and a PE ratio of 14.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.66.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Harold Vels bought 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$38.70 per share, with a total value of C$52,167.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,908,700.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

