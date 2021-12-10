Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Ener-Core, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENCR)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.01. Ener-Core shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

Ener-Core Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENCR)

Ener-Core, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of systems for producing continuous energy from a broad range of sources, including previously unusable ultra-low quality gas. Its products include Power Oxidizer 250 KW and Power Oxidizer 2 MW. The company was founded on April 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Laguna Niguel, CA.

