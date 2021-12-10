Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $1.47 on Friday. Energous has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $110.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.18.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Energous had a negative return on equity of 91.96% and a negative net margin of 6,357.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Energous will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 18,739 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,041.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 15,418 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $28,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,978 shares of company stock valued at $67,435 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energous by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,499,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 639,827 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Energous by 1,409.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 456,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 426,383 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Energous by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 410,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,034,000. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

