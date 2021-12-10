Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.47), Fidelity Earnings reports. Eneti had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 230.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share.

Shares of NETI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.13. 816,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,695. Eneti has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $80.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eneti’s payout ratio is currently -0.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on Eneti in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eneti stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) by 125.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,062 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Eneti worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

