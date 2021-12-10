Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €16.02 ($18.00).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENGI shares. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($19.66) price target on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.54) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.17) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of EPA:ENGI opened at €13.17 ($14.79) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.08. Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($13.66) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($17.03).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

