Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Shares Up 6.6%

Enjoy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ENJY) shares shot up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.99. 299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 294,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENJY. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Enjoy Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Enjoy Technology from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Enjoy Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enjoy Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.28). As a group, research analysts expect that Enjoy Technology Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc

