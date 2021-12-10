Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH stock opened at $216.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 188.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,024 shares of company stock valued at $39,115,145 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.