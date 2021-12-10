Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.89

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.89 and last traded at $71.89, with a volume of 122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.22.

EVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Enviva Partners from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enviva Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.78 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.14.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently -460.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 330.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 14.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 47,064 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Enviva Partners by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period.

About Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

