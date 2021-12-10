EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $93.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EOG Resources has an attractive growth profile, a huge inventory of drilling opportunities, upper quartile returns and a disciplined management team. It has significant acreages in oil shale plays like Permian, Bakken and Eagle Ford. The company has estimated roughly 11,500 net undrilled premium locations, which has brightened the production outlook. It announced a quarterly dividend of 75 cents per share, indicating an 82% sequential increase. The company’s balance sheet is significantly less levered than the composite stocks belonging to the industry. However, although the company is committed in returning capital to shareholders, the upstream firm has been paying lower dividend than the composite stocks belonging to the energy sector over the past five years. Also, rising lease and well operating costs is hurting the firm's bottom-line.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on EOG. US Capital Advisors upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EOG Resources from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.61.

EOG Resources stock opened at $88.88 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,147 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in EOG Resources by 118.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $200,355,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

