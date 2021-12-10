EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $27.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.86. 3,983,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,220,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26. EQT has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts expect that EQT will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in EQT by 6,854.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EQT by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

