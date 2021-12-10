Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX opened at $798.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $795.01 and its 200-day moving average is $809.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.68%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.