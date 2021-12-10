Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ESPR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.82.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $154.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,519,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after buying an additional 133,748 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after buying an additional 142,369 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 622,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 47.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 150,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

