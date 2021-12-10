Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of ESQ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. 22,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $243.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.09. Esquire Financial has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $37.51.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 23.84%. Analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESQ. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 25.7% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 137,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 28,019 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 24.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 16.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

