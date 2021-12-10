Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) CAO Sells $99,654.00 in Stock

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE WTRG opened at $50.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.91. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.11 and a 12 month high of $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 459.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.
Essential Utilities Company Profile
Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.
