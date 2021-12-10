Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) CAO Sells $99,654.00 in Stock

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE WTRG opened at $50.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.91. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.11 and a 12 month high of $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 459.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

