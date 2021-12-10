Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 279 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,151,197,000 after purchasing an additional 99,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after acquiring an additional 975,042 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 5.3% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,757,923,000 after acquiring an additional 305,021 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,155,436,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,663,061 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,069,248,000 after acquiring an additional 81,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,617. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $267.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $295.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.05 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

