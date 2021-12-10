Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 662.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.93 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.75.

