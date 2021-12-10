Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $7,581,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,947,000 after buying an additional 441,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average is $58.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

