Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 134 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth $257,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 22.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 33,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $149.37 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.51 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.53 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

