Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $826,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $344.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $343.60 and a 200-day moving average of $357.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.40.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

