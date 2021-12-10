Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $343.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $347.31.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.44.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

