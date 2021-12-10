Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $185.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 13.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.33.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $115.37 on Friday. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $103.28 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.44.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $3,517,784.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $196,862.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 50.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after acquiring an additional 389,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Everbridge by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after buying an additional 299,447 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 76.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after buying an additional 222,972 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Everbridge by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after buying an additional 220,553 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Everbridge by 29.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,667,000 after buying an additional 191,692 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

