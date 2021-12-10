Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RE stock opened at $271.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.71 and a 200 day moving average of $260.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.68. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $209.63 and a twelve month high of $289.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

RE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.71.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

