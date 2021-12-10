Evertz Technologies Limited (ET) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

ET opened at C$13.02 on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of C$12.53 and a twelve month high of C$15.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$993.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$97.17 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evertz Technologies will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evertz Technologies news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 1,900 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.14, for a total transaction of C$26,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$295,526. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,700 shares of company stock valued at $249,947.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price objective on Evertz Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.