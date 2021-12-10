Evertz Technologies Limited (ET) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.
ET opened at C$13.02 on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of C$12.53 and a twelve month high of C$15.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$993.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84.
Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$97.17 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evertz Technologies will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price objective on Evertz Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.
About Evertz Technologies
Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
