Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Acquires 10,000 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $123,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,425 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $17,655.75.

On Monday, November 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 3,295 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $41,154.55.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,088 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $63,243.84.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,090 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $25,957.80.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $2,500.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 283 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $3,537.50.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 110 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $1,375.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 924 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $11,623.92.

Shares of TELA opened at $12.52 on Friday. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in TELA Bio by 5.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in TELA Bio by 0.6% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in TELA Bio by 9.7% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TELA Bio by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TELA Bio by 13.8% in the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

